Cobourg hires new events co-ordinator

The announcement of a replacement for former events co-ordinator Lara Scott was made at Cobourg council this week.

“The recreation-and-culture division is excited to announce Jackie Chapman Davis has accepted the position as event co-ordinator,” Councillor Suzanne Seguin stated.

Details provided by communications officer Ashley Purdy note that Davis will start her new position with the town Aug. 8, coming from the Children’s Foundation — “part of CAS, where she was the acting program manager, a position she has held since 2015.”

Her experience in event management includes positions as senior meeting planner for the Canadian Medical Association and manager of conferences and events for the Conference Board of Canada. “Additionally, Jackie is well-versed in hospitality and catering services through her position as catering- and conference-services co-ordinator at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa,” Purdy added.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jackie to the Town of Cobourg, and look forward to introducing her to all departments.”

Scott left some weeks back, and Seguin said it’s good to have a replacement as the busy summer season is upon us.

“It’s exciting we have hired somebody new,” the councillor said. “We are very busy with events in this town, sometimes two or three a day.”

