COBOURG -

When the Town of Cobourg purchased Northam Industrial Park 14 years ago, it picked a million-dollar winner, Cobourg council learned this week from reports prepared by treasurer Ian Davey.

In fact, the $14-million mortgage has only $820,035.67 remaining, Davey added, and it should be paid off by March 2018.

There have been challenges over the years, Davey said, particularly in 2008 when the financial markets collapsed. Now, he anticipates 100% occupancy by the end of the year.

The report included a summary of the period the the town has owned it, from March 2003 through Dec. 31, 2016.

The complex of buildings was constructed as Canadian Forces Station Cobourg, an army supply depot that closed in 1970 and eventually became Northam Industrial Park. By the time the town purchased it, the owner was the Ontario Realty Corporation. It was a 121-acre site with 17 industrial buildings.

Over the years, Cobourg has invested almost another $14-million worth of capital improvements, and the cash flow during this period is estimated at $30,015,954.

“In summary, over the first 14 years of ownership of the park by the Town of Cobourg, the cashflow from the park has basically paid for the original purchase price, returned an equivalent amount to the park in the way of capital outlays, and returned a dividend’ to the Town of Cobourg of $4,821,150,” Davey wrote.

He also offered an accounting of how this dividend has been applied within the operating and capital budgets of the town. Among these items are:

• $1,552,000 used to support the payment of principal and interest on long-term debt associated with infrastructure projects.

• $235,150 for the West Northumberland Physician Recruitment and Retention Committee.

• $300,000 in a commitment to Northumberland Hills Hospital for cardiac-care equipment.

As well, $1,485,000 has been applied to such capital projects as the purchase of fire-fighting equipment, renovations at the Cobourg Community Centre, D’Arcy Street reconstruction and work on Legion Fields.

Adding in a 2016 amount that was not transferred to the town until early 2017, Davey said, “the Town of Cobourg has now received over $5-million as a return on this investment.”

“This continues to be a good-news story,” Deputy Mayor John Henderson declared.

“I think this is something similar to winning the lottery,” Councillor Forrest Rowden said.

Asked by Councillor Debra McCarthy if a mortgage-burning party is anticipated at the appropriate time, Mayor Gil Brocanier replied, “that’s the plan.”

cnasmith@postmedia.com