Cannabis survey deadline July 31

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP -

Former police officer and Hamilton Township Deputy Mayor Gary Woods asked that council support letting people know that the consultation period for matters surrounding the legalization of cannabis in Ontario is fast approaching.

Individual members of the public and individual councillors can respond to an online survey by July 31, e-mail responses to cannabis@ontario.ca or mail them to the Ontario Legalization of Cannabis Secretariat, Ministry of the Attorney General, 720 Bay St. Toronto, ON M7A 259, Woods read out from an information sheet.

The survey is available at www.ontario.ca/form/survey-cannabis-legalization-ontario.

Five areas of interest are being targeted and include: having a minimum age for possession using or buying; where people can use cannabis; keeping roads safe; regulating sales; and planning public education.

The legalization and regulation of recreational cannabis is expected to be legislated this month at the federal government level but how it will be handled will be a provincial matter, Woods said.

vmacdonald@postmedia.com