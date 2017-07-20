Cane recognized by NRBA for 38 years of work

Representatives from public works department across Northumberland County honoured one of their own for his upcoming retirement.

John Cane is the maintenance and construction supervisor for Northumberland County and is set to retire on July 27 after 38 years.

Cane started with Northumberland County in 1979 at the Cobourg yard and in 1983 became construction supervisor; his first assignment was the reconstruction of Jocelyn Street in Port Hope along with other major projects in Northumberland during his career spanning nearly four decades.

People are commonly familiar with County roads outside of municipalities, but County roads also sometimes run through towns.

In 2003, Cane became President of Northumberland Road Builders Association that represents Northumberland’s seven municipalities.

“John has done a great job as president and 2010 he spearheaded the 2010 Municipal Trade Show in Baltimore with one of the biggest shows on record and the biggest golf tournament filling two golf course and filling hotels in Cobourg and Port Hope,” said Don Hamley, who is treasurer of the association and public works and infrastructure foreman for Hamilton Township.

In 2014, Cane became president of The Association of Ontario Road Supervisors looking after 32 local associations throughout Ontario. This was a year-long position and Cane received accolades for his work.

“John has the highest respect from his peers and suppliers all across Ontario, and will be truly missed for his professionalism and years of knowledge,” Hamley said.

“We at NRBA wish John all the best in his retirement spending more time doing what he loves golfing and riding Stella, his Vespa scooter.”

pfisher@postmedia.com