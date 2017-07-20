Brighton resident wins Bryson award

Community Care Northumberland has announced this year’s winner of the James “Jim” Bryson Memorial Volunteer of the Year is Brighton resident John Embregts.

“This is the 11th anniversary of this award, named after a long-time volunteer, Jim Bryson,” Community Care executive director Trish Baird said in the press release.

It is presented each year to a specific volunteer to recognize outstanding contributions in promoting the agency and enhancing the quality of life for its clients, Baird added.

“The recipient of this award is representative of all our volunteers’ contributions made to CCN throughout the year.”

Described as a kind, caring and knowledgeable person, Embregts arrived in Brighton as a retiree and became actively involved in organizations that were meaningful to him and his community. Fortunately, Baird said, he and his wife Della became Community Care volunteers.

“John joined the board of directors as an advisory-committee member in 2006, where he represented the Brighton area. He was an active member of the board and on our finance committee,” she recalled.

“John has brought a wealth of knowledge from his business career and, at the time, was actively involved in several other volunteer board positions. His expertise raised the level of our strategic conversations on the board, and his interest and knowledge in all things financial provided thoughtful discussions at the finance committee.”

At a time of much growth for the organization, Baird said, his wisdom and advice was a welcome addition to board governance.

“This volunteer is a great ambassador for Community Care Northumberland, and we are happy to award this year’s Jim Bryson Memorial Volunteer Award to John Embregts,” Baird stated.

For more information about volunteer opportunities, please contact your local Community Care Northumberland office or visit www.commcare.ca.