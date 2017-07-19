MORGANSTON -

Barrel racing is Cierra Boniface’s idea of extreme sports.

She did it so well last year in her age division at national-level competition that she qualified for the National Barrel Horse Association Youth World Championships which run from July 22 to 29 in Perry, Georgia.

The Grade 11 East Northumberland Secondary School student lives on a Morganston spread that is alive with the sounds of dogs and horses (some pets, some rescue animals), and her keenest interest these days is on Sugar — the horse she has ridden for two years, and the one on which she gave her previous winning performance.

Cierra has been around horses pretty well all her life. As a young girl, she found pleasure riding to be a great confidence builder. Then, at age 10, she began competitive riding.

By the time she was 13, Cierra said, “I decided I wanted to go a little more extreme and add some speed.”

Barrel racing is speed, certainly, but so much more. The sport sends horse and rider careening around and between barrels in tight circles, and the speed required to make the fastest time possible only makes it all the more challenging.

The most successful barrel racers are the ones who really know their horse and have a strong connection with it, Cierra said.

Unfortunately, the horse she began barrel racing with retired, and she went through several others before she decided Sugar was the one.

The problem is, Sugar didn’t agree.

“Sugar began as a problem horse — she had a lot of issues and took a lot of patience,” Cierra said.

Sugar wouldn’t walk, she wouldn’t run, she wouldn’t barrel race — or she might pretend to barrel race, but then circle a barrel 10 times just to make her point.

She also had to get past a lot of anxiety issues, Cierra added, but they never gave up on her.

Now, her mother Lenore said, “the difference is amazing.

“People who have seen her at her worst come to us and ask what we have been doing.”

Lenore summed up their approach as a combination of patience, natural supplements, and a careful training regimen Cierra has worked out.

As opposed to non-stop barrel-racing routines, Cierra incorporates plenty of slow walking and trail rides as well — it wouldn’t be good for her to be barrel racing all the time, she said.

“I’ve gotten her to the point that I know she will run in a consistent pattern without training on barrels all the time.

“I’ve learned to know the horse inside-out. I know what I can do with her.”

A lot of people are pulling for her daughter, Lenore said, including the folks at Kawartha Downs. Cierra has a part-time job there working as an outrider, and Saturday nights often find her working with her old retired barrel horse.

Even though she is planning on becoming a police officer, Cierra said that horses mean a lot to her and she always wants them to be part of her life.

Which brings her to her second area of focus — Bailey, the rescue horse they purchased a few weeks back.

Looking ahead to the long drive down to Georgia, she admits to questions about how Sugar will take it.

“She is very finicky, she’s all about routine, she doesn’t like change,” Cierra explained.

Fortunately, Sugar was scheduled for a last two-day competition before hitting the road to the world championships, giving Cierra a last chance to make up her mind. In case of any problems, Bailey stands ready.

“Cierra rode him, and realized someone had done some barrel racing with her,” Lenore said.

“With Sugar, I have to work for what I want. This one is kind of relaxing,” Cierra added.

However things end up, her mother said, Cierra has truly earned any triumphs she comes home with. Some people buy the best training for their horses, or simply purchase the best-trained horses. Cierra does all the work herself.

Fortunately, Cierra loves the work, and the animals she works with.

