Youths were not wearing life jackets on rafts

COBOURG -

Four youths were cautioned Monday evening in Cobourg after emergency responders rushed to Lake Ontario after reports of people in distress.

Cobourg Fire Department Captain Scott MacDonald said fire crews were called around 9:22 p.m. to the lakeshore in the area of Hibernia and Third streets for two small rafts approximately 200 feet from shore.

“The caller indicated they were out of the raft and trying to swim to shore,” MacDonald said.

When fire crews arrived on scene, police were already there and indicated to firefighters the four people with the two rafts were nearly to shore.

It’s unclear whether the youths were aware of the danger involved as none of them were wearing life jackets and there were none in the rafts.

“Regardless of the high water levels it’s still really cold so even if they had of went in and weren’t able to swim to shore a life jacket would have been able to help them,” MacDonald said. “With no life jacket, if they got into trouble, especially at night time, it would be very difficult to locate them.”

Police took information from the youths and a short time later, along with firefighters and paramedics, left the scene.

