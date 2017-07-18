PORT HOPE -

The Community Physician Recruitment and Retention Committee has announced the recruitment of a new family doctor.

Dr. Jude Obomighie will begin his West Northumberland practice Aug. 1 in Port Hope and is accepting new patients, the announcement said.

A doctor for almost 15 years, Dr. Obomighie completed his five-year post-graduate training in general practice-family medicine in southwest England, achieving Royal College of General Practitioners membership. He has also attained the Licentiate Certification of the Medical Council of Canada with the College of Family Physicians of Canada, as well as the Canadian specialist qualification in family medicine.

As a family physician, his main interest is a holistic approach to the care of his patients and their families, the bulletin said. However, he also has further post-graduate qualifications, experience and interests in dermatology, elderly care, women’s health-contraception, and therapeutics, therefore broadening his scope of practice.

The announcement is good news to those local residents who do not currently have a family physician, as many of the recruits the committee has announced in recent years have served to assume the existing practices of family physicians who wish to retire. While the continuity is a blessing to these patient rosters, the new physicians are often unable to take on new patients.

Dr. Obomighie stated that he is delighted with the opportunity to begin his practice in the West Northumberland area.

“The reception I have received from everyone I have met in the community has been exceptional,” he said in the press release.

“My aim is to meet the health needs of the community by providing high-quality medical care in a respectful manner, while working in partnership with my patients.”

Aside from keeping busy with his family (a wife and two young children), Dr. Obomighie loves the opportunity to spend his free moments watching soccer — “I am a keen Arsenal Football club fan,” he said.

“I also try to keep fit by attending the gym at least three times weekly.”

The release said that the recruitment committee is pleased to welcome the doctor and his family.

“His recruitment is another example of the successful recruitment efforts by the CPRRC, as they strive to recruit new family physicians in order to keep pace with the future needs of our residents,” committee co-chair Gerald Blackstock stated.

The committee extends thanks to supportive community partners and West Northumberland municipalities that provide the funding to help them continue their momentum through recruitment initiatives that attract family physicians to the area.

Dr. Obomighie will be opening the HALO Medical Clinic at the Port Hope Health Centre (15 Henderson St., Unit 4).

West Northumberland residents without a family doctor who are currently registered on Health Care Connect should be aware that Dr. Obomighie will be working with Health Care Connect, which may be contacting them to set up a meeting with the doctor. If you have been advised by them to contact his office, call 905-885-8686 or visit www.halomedicalclinic.ca after July 24 (and specify that you have been referred by Health Care Connect).

For those not registered on Health Care Connect who do not have a family physician within West Northumberland, you can contact Dr. Obomighie's office after Sept. 7.

“I look forward to meeting you all, and to a long-lasting career and integration into the community,” he stated.

