OPP investigating graffiti at Grafton arena

Northumberland OPP responded to a report of a large amount of graffiti spray paint at the Haldimand Memorial Arena in Grafton on Monday.

Officials at the arena reported that the entire west side outer wall had been spray-painted with several graffiti markings including a tag of “King 905.” This occurred between 6 p.m. Sunday night and 8:25 a.m. Monday morning.

Northumberland OPP is asking for the public’s assistance with this ongoing investigation and would ask that anyone with information on this crime call the Cobourg OPP detachment at 905-372-5421 or toll free 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 and not have to appear in court.