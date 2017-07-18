Local parties organizing nomination meetings

NORTHUMBERLAND -

With the next provincial election less than a year away, just two potential candidates have announced their aspirations to represent their respective parties in the new riding of Northumberland-Peterborough South.

All parties are organizing nomination meetings, but only one date has been set.

Incumbent MPP Lou Rinaldi of Brighton (currently representing the riding of Northumberland-Quinte West) announced last week he would seek another term and in an interview Monday he said the local Liberal riding association would hold its nomination meeting before the end of this month.

Rinaldi was unaware of any other potential Liberal candidates, but the longtime MPP said party policy permits the premier to determine the riding candidate.

Back in May, David Piccini of Port Hope, who ran in Ottawa Vanier against a 20-year Liberal incumbent two years ago, announced he was seeking the local PC nomination.

Asked to respond to questions about what the provincial Liberal government has been doing which the opposition PCs and he would change, if elected, Piccini said he is focusing on getting support to be the PC candidate for this riding.

“Right now my focus is on working hard to gain the confidence of PC party members of our riding and winning the nomination,” Piccini stated in an e-mail. “I have been criss-crossing our riding knocking on thousands of doors and signing up hundreds of new members. People have lost faith in this government’s ability to lead after 13 years of scandals and mismanagement, and Team Piccini continues to build momentum as folks want change.

“Should I win the nomination, I look forward to speaking with you about the PC Party’s platform and my ideas on how to improve things for the people of Northumberland–Peterborough South. However, at this time, I feel it inappropriate to comment.”

The NDP’s local provincial riding association president Jana Papuckoski says the association doesn’t “have a confirmed candidate yet.”

It has, however, set the party’s candidate nomination meeting for Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. at the Jack Burger Complex in Port Hope.

Former Green Party federal candidate Patricia Sinnott says the provincial Green Party of Ontario held its AGM in April and she is part of the executive along with Gudrun Ludorf-Weaver (now president) who was the provincial Green Party candidate in the last election held in 2014.

“No date has yet been set for a nomination meeting nor do I know who will be seeking nomination,” Sinnott stated in an e-mail.

While Piccini declined to be specific about concerns with the current Liberal government, in an interview two months ago he said opposes the government’s direction which is mortgaging the future of every person in the province.

“That’s why I’m running,” Piccini told Northumberland Today at the time.

This is what PC Leader Patrick Brown has been saying about the Hydro One cut to electricity bills that will slash consumer bills from 25 to 50% this summer (July and August) and for the next four years.

Paying for this subsidy has been accomplished by changing the payback period for financing the necessary hydro infrastructure renewal, Rinaldi said.

The Liberal government’s long-term energy plan will address this among other issues when it is released in the near future, Rinaldi said, but “spreading those costs over a longer period” is “better” and covers the lifespan of this new energy infrastructure which meets provincial needs eliminating brownouts and blackouts.

Rinaldi said the PCs have “zero” plan for electricity, “just lots of opposition.”

vmacdonald@postmedia.com