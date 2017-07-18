CADDOG, the Cobourg and District Dog Owners Group, invites you to their fundraising yard sale Saturday morning at the dog park (777 Ontario St.).

Along with the great bargains on a variety of items (from household goods and toys to things for the yard), you can enter a free draw for a CADDOG membership and gift basket.

And you can also talk to the CADDOG board members and volunteers who help make the dog park such a safe and wonderful place to be (and maybe even purchase a membership for yourself, at $20 per family per year).

Board member Mary-Anne Watson-Bonsall points out why CADDOG is so important, as (along with the Town of Cobourg) it is one of the two chief partners in making the dog park possible. Fundraisers like this are important, as the group pays part of the park’s annual insurance, and also is getting into a big focus on safety.

“We hope to add a new fenced area to have a ‘quiet zone’ for less-active dogs and humans — big, playful dogs can be unintentionally hazardous at times,” she said.

They are also working on efforts to educate children and parents about how to approach other dogs in the park, and how to read dogs’ body language to ensure their safety.

You can learn more about the group and its plans at the Saturday event, which runs from 9 to 11 a.m.

• • •

COBOURG — Good news comes from the organizers and volunteers behind the third annual Vandermeer Father Daughter Ball.

The June 24 event raised more than $15,000, which will go toward the purchase of a birthing bed for the maternal-child care unit at Northumberland Hills Hospital.

“We are so grateful for all the support of this amazing community,” organizer Natasha Jacobs said.

“This event keeps getting bigger and better, and we have all of our volunteers, sponsors, and community to thank for that.”

The pageantry begins even before the dads-and-daughters couples get into the door at the Cobourg Lions Centre, as they make their transportation part of the fun — arriving on horseback, stepping down from horse-drawn buggies, even emerging from limousines.

Inside, they posed for keepsake photos before settling down to dinner, dessert, dancing and a performance by a team from Jennifer’s Jazz It Up. More than 200 tickets were purchased, making it a sold-out success.

“We are so touched each and every year with the response and amount of people that not only come to enjoy the night, but that come by just to watch our guests arrive,” volunteer Britt Parker said.

Vandermeer Toyota came on board this year as the signature sponsor for the event with a big announcement that, not only are they proud supporters, but will be for the next two years — hence the renaming of the event to the Vandermeer Father-Daughter Ball.

Jacobs offered thanks to her amazing, dedicated team and all the community members who helped make the evening a success (and added that plans are already being developed for next year’s event).

• • •

COBOURG — The Northumberland Community Counselling Centre (located at 800 Division St. in Cobourg) is having a fundraising yard sale July 28, and the call is out for good used items that they can include.

If you’re cleaning house, or just have a bunch of odds and ends set aside that are still in good condition but no longer needed, there’s always somebody who would love the chance to take them home. And proceeds of the sale support the work of the centre in your own local community.

If you can help, call 905-372-6318.

• • •

GRAFTON — Plan to be in Grafton Aug. 12 for the eighth annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northumberland ball tournament.

The Home Depot Pitch-In 2017 will be held at the Grafton ball park in support of the agency’s work in matching up local kids with the mentors who can make a difference in their lives.

They are inviting you to rally a team together — all levels of ability are welcome, right down to beginner level, and they require a minimum of four women per team of 10.

Registration is $175 per team for the event, which includes a Home Run Derby, 50-50 draw, water and snacks supplied, and prizes. A barbecue will also be available.

To register, or for more information, call 289-252-1828 or e-mail nancy.richardson@bigbrothersbigsisters.ca.

• • •

COBOURG — YMCA Northumberland has announced a telephone survey of adult residents in the Cobourg area.

As part of its strategy to improve the provision of services available, the press release said, they are striving for a better understanding current participation in recreational, fitness, health and aquatic activities and preferences.

The Leisure Plan International Inc. consulting firm has been commissioned to help with their planning, and they will conduct these telephone surveys through the end of August.

As it is a randomly selected statistically valid sampling of adult Cobourg residents aged 20 to 64, everyone in this age range is equally likely to be contacted. If so, the Y hopes you will take the 10 minutes or so to provide the input that will assist them in their planning. All responses will be kept strictly confidential.

If you’d like more information, you can contact Y chief executive officer Eunice Kirkpatrick (905-372-9247 ext. 242 or ekirkpatrick@sympatico.com) or Leisure Plan project director John A. Stevenson (1-416-703-8670 or johns@leisureplan.ca).

• • •

