Lineup announced for Port Hope ONtour concert

The lineup has been announced for the free ONtour concert in Port Hope on Aug. 12.

Performing in Memorial Park will be Whitehorse, Kathleen Edwards, Alx Veliz and Mélanie Brulée. The concert will run from 6 to 10 p.m., according to the event’s Facebook page.

As previously reported, 23 communities are included in the ONtour concert series this summer. The tour is part of the Ontario 150th anniversary celebrations.

Peterborough will host a show Aug. 2 headlined by Our Lady Peace in Del Crary Park.

The shows are open to music-lovers of all ages and there are no tickets required.

The full list of shows is available at ontario.ca/ontour.