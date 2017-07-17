Hamilton Township property owner needs road access

Hamilton Township Councillor Scott Jibb and its former building official is advising a property owner wanting to build a retirement house to look at creating a long laneway as opposed to upgrading a seasonal township road for access.

The property at the corner of Alnwick and Turk roads in the township was purchased in 2012 with “verbal assurances” from township staff that a building permit could be purchased, owner Chris North said.

Now he is being told that there are environmental restrictions due to the Oak Ridges Moraine that weren’t mentioned before, North said.

Because this means the building envelope is at the south end of the property, getting access is an issue, North continued, when he and his lawyer addressed councillors at the township’s most recent committee-of-the-whole meeting.

North provided two access options; with one being the extension of the Alnwick Hills Road, and the other from a private road from the opposite direction

The first would be at the township’s cost and the second at his own, he said.

Jibb said that both options would be the owner’s cost, but advised that the second wouldn’t require any council permission at all.

North must make a decision and deal with the Ganaraska Region Conservation Authority before any further work is done on obtaining a building permit, councillors were told.

vmacdonald@postmedia.com