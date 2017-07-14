Warning: The videos in this story contain coarse language and may be offensive to some readers!

Shia LaBeouf’s lawyer has insisted the actor’s arrest and drinking issues won’t derail the production of his upcoming movie The Peanut Butter Falcon.

The Transformers actor was arrested at the weekend and booked for disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and obstruction after police officers in Georgia spotted him “losing control of himself” during a night out. Footage of him hurling threatening and racist abuse at cops while being arrested subsequently emerged online.

The actor, who returned to the set of his movie on Monday, has since apologized for behaviour, admitting he has been “struggling with addiction” and is taking steps to get sober.

However, his lawyer Doug Andrews has now told TMZ.com that the 31-year-old is not an alcoholic as he doesn’t have an controllable need to drink booze so he is able to go without it for the remainder of the shoot. He insisted the production will not be interrupted as LaBeouf is determined to not have another sip until the film is completed.

He said LaBeouf doesn’t need to drink but is simply unable to stop once he begins, and he will seek professional help for this once the movie is wrapped. They both hope to make it up to Georgia cops following LaBeouf’s outburst by doing something “meaningful,” although they haven’t decided what yet.

TMZ had previously reported that the cast and crew were shocked to hear about the actor’s arrest because he had been “incredibly professional” and “so nice” on set and never showed any signs of a drinking problem, according to sources.

In his apology, LaBeouf said, “I am deeply ashamed of my behaviour and make no excuses for it. My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst... It is a new low. A low I hope is a bottom.”