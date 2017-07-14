Oliver Stone has signed on to direct the first episode of a new TV series set in the world’s most notorious detention centre, Guantanamo Bay.

Guantanamo will open with a two-hour episode masterminded by the Natural Born Killers filmmaker for Weinstein Television.

The 10-episode series will debut on U.S. cable network Showtime after executives won a fierce bidding war for the project.

Production is expected to begin later this year, according to Deadline.com.

Stone recently became a Showtime channel hit when his four hour-long instalments of The Putin Interviews aired.

The specials featured Stone interviewing Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Guantanamo Bay opened after the 9/11 terror attacks on America and quickly became known as the place suspected terrorists were taken for interrogation and detainment.

At one point almost 800 prisoners were held there. In 2009, U.S. President Barack Obama vowed to close the camp but it is still open today, with 40-plus prisoners.