Your attitude can change your outlook on life

Looking out my window today I see nothing but sunshine and blue skies.

What a wonderful sight, considering all the rain we’ve been getting lately. The grass is green and the flowers are blooming! Up until last week I had a running joke with a friend who has a standing tee time for golf every Tuesday. On Wednesdays I would say to him; “I woke up yesterday and said ‘it must be Tuesday because it’s raining!’”

As a kid I remember dreading rainy days in summer. After all, when it’s raining, it’s hard to go on daily adventures. Some days I’d gather with a handful of friends and sing the old song, “Rain rain go away, come again another day!” It never seemed to work. The ideal summer is rain at night, with sunny skies during the day. Unless of course we were camping. Sleeping in a tent with rain coming down isn’t much fun.

Weather always makes for an interesting topic. If it didn’t why would I write about? It seems someone will never be happy with the weather. Farmers will say “we need rain for the crops.” Then in the blink of an eye, bemoan too much rain which keeps them from bringing in the crops.

People who don’t like the cold of winter, complain about the heat of summer. Others who don’t like the heat of summer, complain about the cold of winter. For any meteorologists reading this article, I feel bad for you! I have some very good meteorologist friends who take flack for any forecast they bring. When it comes to the weather, there’s just no pleasing some people. When we lived in Rochester, New York there was the old saying, “If you don’t like the weather in Rochester, just wait five minutes. It will change.”

You might wonder where all this weather talk is going. I guess in the long run the bottom line is we can’t predict the weather with 100 percent accuracy. Even if we could, someone would be unhappy. When it comes to the weather, it’s really all about attitude. Will a rain-out day washout all your plans? While outside plans might change, our attitude helps determine our overall outlook on life. A few weeks ago during one of those heavy-rain-Fridays we had I was visiting a friend at work. One of her clients came in with a huge smile on face and proudly declared, “Welcome to Free Car Wash Friday!” I thought to myself, “Now there’s a positive outlook on life.” I even told the person I planned to use her phrase as often as I could. As the old saying goes, “Every cloud has a silver lining.”

Author John Milton originally wrote about a “silver lining” back in 1634. Then in 1840 the phrase became more commonplace after appearing in an article in The Dublin Magazine reviewing a novel. Writing about the novel the author said, “As Katty Maccane has it, ‘there’s a silver lining to every cloud that sails about the heavens if we could only see it’.”

This brings me to the thought I’d like to leave with you as I look out my window today. It’s true, there are many situations and circumstances not only in this world, but also in our personal lives, that can bring us down. I’m not making light of bad situations, nor am I saying we should ignore them in an attempt to wish them away.

However, I am saying our attitude, in the midst of bad situations, can indeed change our outlook on life. Many times when we look beyond our current situation, we then begin seeing the bigger picture.

At that precise moment, as we look to the bigger picture, we discover the silver lining in every cloud that “sails about in heaven.”

Dr. Rus D. Jeffrey, Fresh-Wind Ministries, www.DrRus.com