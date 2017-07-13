YMCA invites you to Lunch and Learn on July 19

NORTHUMBERLAND -

The Cobourg YMCA Day Camp will host a Lunch and Learn July 19 from noon to 1 p.m.

This event offers an opportunity for residents and businesses to drop into the camp and see first-hand the benefits this program has for local children and youth — and how the funds YMCA Northumberland raises for its Strong Kids campaign ensure everyone has the chance to take advantage of these benefits.

“YMCA Northumberland is dedicated to the growth of all persons in spirit,mind and body, strengthening the foundations of the community, nurturing the potential of children, teens and adults,” the press release said.

“What better way to achieve our mission than to provide the building blocks for children.”

The camps the Y operates in Cobourg and Cramahe Township are the only Ontario Camps Association-accredited camps in Northumberland County, providing safe, secure places for kids to learn and have fun.

Thanks to the Cobourg Police Service and CRH Ogden Point Quarry, the Rise and Shine Breakfast Program is also available to all campers at both communities.

Thanks to Linmac, Canadian Industrial Services, Vandermeer Toyota, Pentel Realty Executives, Petra Hartwig and Friends, LeBlanc Enterprises and Pharmacy 101, the Let’s Do Lunch Program is available to all the Cobourg campers as well.

“Summer day camp offers new experiences, skill building, a sense of community and lasting friendships in an environment where children continue to learn and thrive, YMCA Northumberland chief executive officer Eunice Kirkpatrick said in the press release.

“Lunch and Learn is an opportunity to see how the benefits of camp help kids develop and grow into confident individuals.”

If you are interested in attending and seeing first-hand how the Strong Kids campaign makes a difference, RSVP by July 17 to Lisa Munday at lmunday@ymcanorthumberland.