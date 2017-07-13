COLBORNE -

Residents evacuated from an apartment building in downtown Colborne could be returning to their homes as early August, says a top township official.

Chief Administration Officer Craig Brooks said construction crews are on the scene, working to repair a collapsing wall at the rear of a retail/apartment building at 29 King Street East after more than 30 residents were forced to evacuate their homes on June 9.

Since then, the building’s owner, Rupa Holdings Inc., of Toronto, has brought in an engineering firm and a contractor to stabilize the building. Blackwell Structural Engineers, of Toronto, have submitted a multiphase plan to the township, Brooks explained.

The residents were forced to find temporary housing, waiting for news regarding the future of their home. Initially, some were housed temporarily at the Keeler Centre. The Northumberland Red Cross emergency service team, with help from the Durham and Hastings Red Cross also provided immediate assistance for the first 72 hours.

Since then, Northumberland County social services was slated to provide support. Lisa Horne, director of social services, said people are being referred to caseworkers who are lining up the necessary supports for those affected. She had no figures to say how many of the residents have applied or received assistance. The county is not monitoring people’s status or tracking any of the individuals affected, and the only way support is provided is if people apply for it.

“We are talking to the county all the time,” Brooks said. “They are giving us updates and assessing the situation. If anyone comes to us, we send them to the county.”

Repairs are being supervised by township staff. The engineering plans were expedited through council to ensure residents could get back to their homes as quickly as possible, Brooks said. Blackwell specializes in work done on heritage buildings, he added.

The first phase of the plan is aimed at repairing the building sufficiently to allow some residents to return. The second will open up more apartments and the retail space.

While residents could be returning in August, several small businesses occupying the retail portion of the building are also without a home. Pizza Amore and two finance/accounting businesses are also affected. The restaurant is closed, and the other two are working from home, Brooks said.

The municipality is also tracking its costs related to the emergency response and other associated expenses. While there are no final numbers, the township will be charging the building’s owner for the time put in by the fire department, security, administration costs of putting out a press release, posting notices, among other items. Taxpayers will not be on the hook for any expenses incurred by the incident, Brooks emphasized. If the building owner does not pay, the costs are put on the property tax bill.

Mayor Marc Coombs said he is pleased with the response so far.

“These are things that are not planned for, but I feel the initial response was very good, all the teams from the various agencies did a great job. All of our partners, the county, the Red Cross, the OPP, did a good job,” he said, adding the municipality’s staff were also there to assist.

Coombs has not spoken with any of the residents who were evacuated, but he has monitored the situation through the county’s social services department.

“Everyone has a different situation. Everyone has a different story. I believe the county is doing its best to look after each person’s concerns and working to help them in their situation,” he said.

The mayor admitted housing is a challenge with such a low vacancy rate within the township.

It is too early, he said, to assess what could be done differently or any policy changes needed to address the similar situations in the township.

“We really don’t have a lot of control because it is a private building,” Coombs said. “We will have to wait until this is all done and then we can assess things then.”