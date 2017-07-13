Special SONG fundraiser planned at The Mill

COBOURG -

The Mill Restaurant and Pub in Cobourg will host a special fundraiser this Sunday for the Northumberland children’s program Sounds of the Next Generation (SONG).

The event includes a set brunch menu on the patio, where attendees can enjoy the ambience to the sounds of the elite brass group the Hogtown Brass Quintet.

This Toronto-based chamber group has been pushing the boundaries of classical brass, and you’d normally have to travel to the GTA to see them perform. But their trumpeter Ira Zingraff has made Cobourg his home in recent years, and he’s excited to have the opportunity to help a local kid’s music program.

Zingraff plays in many bands, but holds the position of principal trumpet player with the Niagara Symphony. In addition to classical music, he has recorded and performed with some of the top popular music acts in Canada and the US, including Arcade Fire, Broken Social Scene, Do Make Say Think, Serena Ryder, Bry Webb & The Providers, The Most Serene Republic, Michael Bolton, Wayne Newton, and Josh Groban.

The event is being generously sponsored by Irvine, Lester & Low law firm in Cobourg. In addition to carrying on her practice, Alison Lester donates her spare time (and voice) to the Safe Harbour choir, which mentors the young students of SONG.

SONG is an el Sistema program offering completely free and inclusive high-quality music education to Northumberland youth as an after-school program. El Sistema was founded in Venezuela in 1975 by the educator-activist Jose Antonio Abreu, who believed that free classical-music education promotes human opportunity and development for impoverished children. That model has grown to serve an estimated one million students in at least 60 countries world-wide.

To find out how you can play, sing, volunteer or donate to SONG please contact info@songprogram.org.

You can also show your support at Sunday’s brunch, which runs from noon to 2 p.m. at The Mill (990 Ontario St., Cobourg). Tickets are $25 (including brunch), available at The Mill and at Ten Thousand Villages in downtown Cobourg.