Port Hope Police briefs

Minor mischief to vehicles reported

Port Hope Police received various mischief complaints on July 7 surrounding vehicles being egged and syrup being poured on them in the west end of the municipality. Police are investigating.

Bank investigator fraud

On July 7, police were contacted by a local female resident who had just been involved in a fraud by sending money via Western Union.

It was reported contact was made via telephone by a male identifying himself as a TD Canada Trust employee who advised the female her Visa Card was compromised by someone trying to send $600 to India.

The female was advised to send $900 to India via the fraudulent, TD Canada Trust employee by Western Union transfer, which would allow him to catch the people involved. Once money was transferred, no further contact was made and the female was out $900.

Police advise residents that no bank would request clients to use their own money to catch fraudsters. These are scams. Police advised citizens who are requested to do so to terminate the call.

Man arrested for impaired operation

A 27-year-old Port Hope man is facing impaired related charges after a Port Hope Police officer observed him driving in excess of the posted speed limit.

At 3:30 a.m. July 8, police observed the vehicle travelling westbound on Jocelyn Street and followed vehicle as it turned north on Cavan Street then west on Centennial Drive.

Police commenced a vehicle stop after which an investigation into the state of the driver’s sobriety was conducted which resulted in the man’s arrest.

David Cody Smith of Port Hope is accused of impaired care and control of a motor vehicle and care and control of a motor vehicle with excess blood alcohol.

Break and enter

Police attended at the former Mill building next to the Ganaraska River on July 8. The culprit(s) forced entry via second story window after scaling the stone wall. Once inside property was moved around but nothing taken from within. Culprits did damage the window latch for entry purposes.

Breach of bail conditions

As a result of a Police investigation, a 37-year-old female was arrested and charged for a breach of bail conditions on July 9. It is alleged the woman, who was on conditions to remain away from a former partner, had indirect communication with him. The female was held in custody for a show cause hearing. Her name will not be released to protect the identity of the complainant.

Robbery reported

Police received a complaint about a youth being assaulted and his black “Gravity Blade” Deluxe hover board being stolen from him on Croft Street on July 10.

A small blue, two-door vehicle with rust between back door and wheel approached the youth; a male party exited the vehicle pushing the youth to the ground trying to remove property.

When this was unsuccessful, the male allegedly grabbed the hover board and drove off. The suspect is described as being 18 to 19 years of age, pale complexion, approximately six-feet tall, thin to medium build, dark brown to black hair, seen wearing red True Religion t-shirt with black logo on front, and True Religion jeans, white wash camo, with logo on back pocket.

The incident is currently under police investigation. Please contact Port Hope Police at 905-885-8123 or Crime Stoppers with any tips or information.