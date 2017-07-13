Port Hope fitness park site finalized

PORT HOPE -

Port Hope council has approved the Cavan Street Park location suggested by community-development program manager Julia Snoek for the outdoor fitness equipment made possible by a Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Grant.

The proposed fitness park will measure 34 by 22 ft., with outdoor fitness equipment geared to use by people aged 13 and older as an adult recreation option.

The proposed location was posted for comment by the public, though the choice of location had to take into account the grant requirement — to develop the east and west sides of the Ganaraska River. And in the end, none of the objections received warranted a change of location.

“I think it’s a great location. It meets a lot of needs of the community,” Councillor Louise Ferrie-Blecher commented at the July council meeting.

“I did have someone ask me about programming, and I know the staff is planning some programming on teaching people how to use the equipment.”

Councillor Jeff Lees agreed, saying that is the reason the equipment is laid out in a pod format — “so we could have programming.”

cnasmith@postmedia.com