Now, what was I saying...?

It was another trip down Memory Lane, a journey that’s becoming more frequent with age.

I was admiring a 1957 Chevrolet BelAir that I’ve seen around Cobourg, instantly recalling my very first car, a ‘55 Chevy, giving me true meaning to the Cat’s Meow. It was a white, two door, a bench front seat, gear shift on the steering column, the day-dreamer in me tooling around town, arm hanging nonchalantly out of the window and, yes, smoking. Cool before cool came into being.

As a kid in war-torn England, with an American military base close by, I got my first exposure to the North American automobile – the Cadillac Lasalle, Lincoln Zephyr, Buick Roadmaster, amazingly transported across the Atlantic (together with real chewing gum) – their size and silence, compared with the plebeian Austin 7 or the Hillman Minx, awe inspiring. In a country where kids collected train and bus numbers, the American automobile was a gift from heaven for car spotters; sparkling glamour illuminating the dowdy darkness of war.

Like many a male, I used to read the automobile pages of the weekend newspapers, occasionally an auto magazine. But now? Tossed, unopened. Oh, I’m still a newspaper-junkie, have been since I was about 10 years old; but the Auto Section? Gone. Jaguar, Caddie, Avalon? Could care less. It’s the same with the sports’ section, which I’ve written about before; Leafs, Blue Jays? Not interested anymore. Bin there, done that. The Habs? Well, they’re different and, yes, I still sneak a look to see how they’re doing, along with Federer and the Williams sisters, as well as the Premiership results. Five minutes max.

I guess it all goes with the aging process. As a young teenager I used to go regularly to London’s Albert Hall on Friday nights, Beethoven night; sit in the cheap seats and listen to the orchestras and soloists of the day. Now? It’s years since I went to a live, classical concert in Cobourg’s Victoria Hall. But - some habits die hard. Late on most Friday evenings my living room, with the lights dimmed, becomes an instant concert hall, CDs bringing me soloists such as Pletnev, Argerich, Anne-Sophie Mutter, the entire Berlin Philharmonic fitting in comfortably. A B&B evening, Ludwig and brandy, with some Wolfie thrown in. Not a bad adjustment.

And then there are the Arts/entertainment pages which have become the latest foreign territory. I used to work in the world of television and those pages were required reading, following the critics, news items, reviews. But, recently, it slowly dawned on me that the names I was reading about, the stars of this and the producers of that, didn’t mean anything. It’s become a foreign world. The same with movies; who are these new actors? And then I watched Robert Duval in a dreadful movie – the same Duval of the brilliant Apocalypse Now and The Godfather – realizing he’s even older than me and still has the urge/need to work. Laurels are for resting on.

As well, I often see a face around town, a very familiar face, and yet I can’t instantly place it – until much later in one of those ‘Of course!’ moments. It’s now over 60 years since my love affair with the Chevy. Today I drive my reliable, 17 year old RAV4 that has almost as many clicks on it as I do. We’ve grown old ... no, older, together. Each day I turn the key and it purrs into life as I hope I do, realizing that age is a state-of-mind. Except for the touches of arthritis, the hearing aids and ... and ... well, it will come to me eventually.

