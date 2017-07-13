McHolm welcomes you to In A Garden

Longtime Welcome resident, gardener and artist Kathryn McHolm is opening her garden to the public for the 24th year this weekend.

Rain or shine, the “In A Garden” event will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The location of this show and sale of works “influenced by the garden” is at 4749 County Road 2, just north of the urban area of Port Hope.

On the garden side of things, which includes a “self-guided garden tour” is a solar oven demonstration, making garden punch and herbal teas and looking at “pollinator plants.”

On the art side of things is everything from “bones and gem jewelry”by Britt Henderson to Tony Trevor’s Upcycled Wood Products for the Home.

McHolm herself does drawings and watercolours.

For a full listing of what to expect go to kathrynsgarden@nexicom.net or phone 905-753-2196.

The In A Garden Facebook page includes this entry about other items to delight: “Lynda Brown has created cards using her collection of antique images and photographs of heirloom items. She’ll also have on hand old garden catalogues. You’ll find all this in the garden shed at the top of the driveway along with all kinds of goodies from her daughter Rebecca’s Pink Lunch Pail Bakery.”