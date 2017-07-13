COBOURG -

Some of the greatest classic vehicles of the past hundred years will be there for you to enjoy close up on Sunday, as the 23rd annual Lakeside Antique and Classic Car Show returns to Cobourg’s Victoria Park.

Hosted annually by the Antique and Classic Car Club of Canada (Great Pine Ridge Region), this is one of the largest and longest-running car shows in the area, unique for its emphasis on restored or original-looking vehicles.

Port Hope resident Ray McCracken established the show with his brother Gary back in 1995. At that point, he said, they’d already been associated with a car show at Golden Beach Resort for 25 years.

“We had the idea that maybe our club should get into this, but we wanted to have a show with original cars only,” he recalled.

The idea was a hit, they discovered, as people appreciated the chance to see original cars — and would come from as far away as Guelph and Burlington to do so.

“It’s a good fun family event,” he said.

The car owners are passionate about their hobby, and lovingly spend countless hours painstakingly restoring them to their former glory. And McCracken said that it’s a hobby anyone can get into.

“Depending on what their interest is, you don’t need to spend a lot of money,” he said.

McCracken pointed out his 1938 Chrysler Royale was purchased from a man who’d bought it in Belleville when he was 17.

Technically, McCracken said, today’s definition of a classic car is anything from 1997 or earlier.

You can learn more from the owners of these amazing autos, as the show is a perfect opportunity to chat them up about the cars on display. The owners are generous in sharing the cars’ beauty and their history — and also generous in donating the proceeds to the Children’s Wish Foundation.

Almost 250 vehicles are expected, parked in groups by decade to make it easier to learn more about the cars from any particular era.

The mission of the Great Pine Ridge club is to further interest in and knowledge of historic, antique and classic vehicles. They encourage the ownership, restoration and preservation of these vehicles and, during the driving season, organize driving tours and car-oriented activities.

From 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, owners can register their eligible vehicles for $10, and dash plaques are available for the first 200 registered.

The show runs until 4 p.m., and owners will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite vehicles. Trophies and awards will be presented in 18classes.

Spectator admission is free, food concessions are on site, and there will be a share-the-wealth draw.

