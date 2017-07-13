Inspire creativity, change a life

Summer is here!

In the world of Youth Unlimited and Youth For Christ, that means summer day camps.

Northumberland Youth Unlimited is a chapter of Youth For Christ Canada which has 36 chapters across Canada. There are 396 youth centres, 728 staff, and 6,398 volunteers - all working hard to meet the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual needs of 209,794 young people (as of 2016)!

In Cobourg, we are thrilled to be holding three day camps this summer in partnership with Church On The Hill, Cobourg Alliance Church and Fellowship Baptist Church.

On Monday, July 17, our team of staff and volunteers will welcome 25 bright and energetic campers for five days of Art Camp!

Art Camp is going to be amazing as it is full to capacity. Youth will be exposed to a variety of visual arts, develop and grow art skills, meet new friends, learn about God in our daily God Talks, enjoy the fresh air through “Body Break with Zac,” create individual and group projects and top off the entire week by holding our second annual Art Show!

You are welcome to join us as we celebrate the creativity of our campers on Friday, July 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. on the lower level of Fellowship Baptist Church (469 Elgin St. W. Cobourg). Please RSVP by emailing us at info@nyfc.org.

In August we will hold two camps - Musical Theatre and Sports camps Aug. 8 to 18 - also at Fellowship Baptist Church. These two camps are going to be unique in that, as part of our partnership with the above churches, we will be providing lunches to each camper! We still have spaces available, so if you know of a young person ages 8-14, go to our website (nyfc.org/summer) and register him or her for one of our camps! Musical Theatre is $75 for Aug. 8 to 18 and Sports is $40 for Aug. 8 to 11, $50 for Aug. 14 to 18 or $75 for both weeks.

Our Musical Theatre campers will be exposed to and learn a variety of theatre skills including singing, dance, acting, set design, sound and lighting, culminating with a theatre performance on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church. Our sports campers will enjoy a variety of sports and games, with each day focusing on a different sport. There’s no better way to burn summer energy than at sports camp! At both camps, campers will meet new friends, develop a variety of skills in their chosen camp, learn about God, enjoy “Body Break with Zac” and go home tired and happy!

We believe that every young person has been created on purpose for a purpose. Our goal is to help campers feel valued, experience meaningful relationships, receive lasting hope for their future and discover their full potential as God designed it.

We love doing these things and we can’t wait to have a lasting and positive impact on youth this summer.

Tony Posthumus is the executive director for Northumberland Youth Unlimited