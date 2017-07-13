Furry friends looking for a home

PORT HOPE -

Cat cages at the Northumberland Humane Society are getting too full for comfort, so they hope Friday’s Late Night Cat-a-Thon will help.

Community relations-volunteer co-ordinator Michelle Thibeau estimates that 60 cats and kittens are in their care.

The shelter at 371 Ward St. in Port Hope will be open from 5 to 9 p.m., offering terrific deals on cats and kittens for those interesting in supplying a forever home for a furry feline.

The deal is especially sweet for cats, Thibeau said. Adoption fees (normally $120) have been slashed to $50 — and this still includes a fully vetted cat whose shots are up-to-date, who has been spayed or neutered, who has had a flee and deworming treatment and who brings along six weeks of free pet insurance.

“You can’t even get that from a vet at that price,” she said.

The reduction on kitten fees is smaller — cut to $150 from $160 — but still includes spaying or neutering, flea and deworming treatment, six weeks of free pet insurance and all shots that it can receive at the age it is adopted.

Kittens kind of sell themselves, Thibeau explained, but older cats tend to be overlooked. They are really hoping for good homes for some sweet older cats — many of whom still have plenty of good years left.

And as much as these cats need a home, they need to vacate some cages. They’ve had a couple of female cats come in who have delivered litters, and kittens fill up all available space pretty quickly.

You can get a full list of cats currently up for adoption at www.northumberlandhumanesociety.com.

Then, if you’re feeling inspired, grab your cat carrier and drop in at the shelter Friday night.

