Cramahe receives water infrastructure grants

A sewer extension in Colborne’s industrial park area has been given a financial boost. The federal and provincial governments announced $66,061 and $33,031 grants, respectively, for Cramahe Township last Friday, July 7. Cramahe will be funding another $33,031 for the project ($132,122 total). The money will pay for an environmental assessment, engineering and design work for a gravity sewer extension to run north from Percy and Park streets to Purdy Road to serve existing private business owners and the industrial and commercial sector in the industrial park area. At the early morning announcement in front of the Cramahe town hall in Colborne were, front, from left, Northumberland County Warden Mark Walas, Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi, Northumberland-Peterborough South MP Kim Rudd and Cramahe Mayor Marc Coombs. Looking on from the stairs descending from left are Cramahe Twp. Treasurer Nicole Leach-Bihun, Clerk Julie Oram, Operations Manager Jeff Hoskin, Fire Chief Brandon Northrup, Deputy Mayor Sandra Arthiur, CAO Craig Brooks and Councillor Don Clark.