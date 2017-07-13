Colborne Art Gallery hosts annual Juried Show

COLBORNE -

On a beautiful Saturday, July 8, the treasured heritage building of Cramahe Township

that 20 years ago became the Colborne Art Gallery was host to the opening of the fifth annual Juried Show. The gallery was packed with over 130 people present to celebrate the 27 artists whose work was chosen from among 109 pieces submitted for jurying by Eileen Menzel. The juried show event began five years ago to provide a new opportunity for artists to have their work viewed, judged and potentially exhibited for five weeks.

Interest in the opportunity this year reached as far east as Belleville and as far west as Milton with many entries from Northumberland County.

The variety of media, subject matter and styles of the 49 works make for a wonderfully interesting show. Clay, acrylic, fabric, graphite, photography using new digital tools and more. The Juror’s Award, sponsored by the Members of the gallery, went to Bev Funnell for a mixed media, collage and stitching piece described by Eileen Menzel as “taken beyond traditional expectations.”

Cramahe Township Mayor Marc Coombs chose an acrylic on wood by Lyn Smith and presented her with a beautiful plaque topped with an aluminum apple crafted by Hoselton Sculptures.

A haunting watercolour portrait by Faith Lowman received the Patron’s Award (sponsored anonymously for the past five years) and three Honourable Mentions went to Allan Short for a photograph printed on acrylic and taken in -25C weather, Judy Hopkins for “Road to Warkworth”

described as “an exceptional work” and Carol Edwards for a small sculpted figure which “attracts and intrigues a viewer with a story to tell.” The generous award sponsors are Ganaraska Art and Framing of Port Hope, Cree Organics of Colborne and Sundance Gallery of Grafton.

Juror Menzel is returning to the show on Sunday, July 30 at 2:30 p.m. to provide critique to any of the artists who submitted work, whether accepted or not. What an opportunity!

Menzel had a 30 year career as a visual art teacher in Toronto; one of her criteria for jurying is “If I bought it would I still like it many years from now.” Come, be inspired and see if there is something here for you.

Gallery hours are 12 to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays at 51 King St. East.

The Juried Show runs until Aug. 13.