Cobourg robbery suspect arrested

A suspect wanted in connection to a January robbery in Cobourg has been arrested in Kitchener.

A gas station in the northern end of the Town of Cobourg was robbed Jan. 14. The lone suspect brandished a handgun and demanded cash. The suspect left with a quantity of cash. No one was physically injured during the robbery.

The suspect was subsequently arrested by the Waterloo Regional Police Service on other charges and held in custody, Cobourg Police said. The suspect was released on July 11 and arrested by the Cobourg Police Service on outstanding warrants.

Dylan Scremin, 23, from Kitchener has been charged with 20 Criminal Code offences, including disguise with intent, carrying a concealed weapon, imitation firearm - use while attempting to commit offence, attempt robbery, robbery with theft, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and 10 Counts of fail to comply with probation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Cobourg Police Service at 905-372-6821 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.