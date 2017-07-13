Cobourg plow truck to be replaced

COBOURG -

The 2005 plow truck owned by the Town of Cobourg that was lost in the January fire at the former public-works garage was due for replacement anyway.

And because it was insured, there will be some pay-out money to apply toward the purchase of a new one.

“In a way, this is the only good news that came out of the fire we had at the public-works building,” Mayor Gil Brocanier said at this week’s committee-of-the-whole meeting.

The report from superintendent of roads and sewers Rick Lean reiterated that the current policy is that large vehicles like this one are scheduled for replacement after 12 years, and recommended the purchase of a 2017 tandem truck cab and chassis from B&I Complete Truck Centre Ltd. For $132,380 plus HST.

This is just part of the story, Lean’s report said.

“We have found that the best overall purchase price for a new fully equipped snow plow-salter truck can be achieved by letting out three separate tenders: the first for the cab and chassis, the second for the dump truck box and snow plough equipment, and the third for the slide-in salter,” he explained.

He calculated the cost of the new cab and chassis, with HST, at $134,709.89. Since the fire-loss insurance payment worked out to $233,604.70, that leaves $98,894.81 to apply toward the purchase of attachments.

“It is anticipated that the purchase of all attachments (dump box, snow plow equipment and slide-in sander) will be approximately $156,000, based on recent similar purchases,” the report said.

“Therefore the final requirement from the Vehicle Equipment Reserve is anticipated to be approximately $56,105.19.”

Council voted unanimously to authorize the cab-and-chassis purchase.

