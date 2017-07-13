Cobourg maintains Blue Flag status

COBOURG -

For the second straight year, the Town of Cobourg has raised the Blue Flag at its beach.

This symbol is a world-renowned eco-certification for beaches and marinas, first awarded to the Victoria Park beach last year.

The program is administered in Canada by the Environmental Defence organization and internationally by the Foundation for Environmental Education. More than 4,000 beaches and marinas in 49 countries fly the Blue Flag.

Mayor Gil Brocanier expressed his pride in the designation and the staff who work hard to keep the beach in excellent condition.

“Having the Blue Flag raised for the second year in a row goes to show our commitment towards ensuring that Victoria Beach is clean, safe and sustainable now and in the future,” Brocanier said.

The Blue Flag designation indicates beaches and marinas that meet high international standards in water quality, environmental management, environmental education, and safety and services. The town was first notified that its beach qualified in May 2016.

Environmental Defence is a national environmental charity that has been working to protect the environment and human health for more than 30 years. Working with communities across Canada, the organization challenges and inspires change in government, business and people to ensure a greener, healthier and prosperous life for all.

To learn more about the Blue Flag program and to view a list of certified marinas and beach please visit BlueFlag.ca.