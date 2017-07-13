Cobourg lawn bowler has an impressive week

If there was an award for the Cobourg lawn bowler of the week, it would undoubtedly go to Bob Bates.

On Thursday of last week, Bates finished second in a men’s pairs tournament in Pickering; on Friday he came fourth in a triples in Bobcaygeon and on Saturday he won the Cobourg Lawn Bowling Club’s annual ‘Cut Throat’ tournament.

All in all it has been another action packed week with Sarah and Baylee van Steijn and Emmalee Smith competing in the provincial ladies triples championship in Hanover; the aforementioned cut throat tournament and two days earlier the club hosted an open ladies triples.

In the provincial championships, the van Steijns and Smith got off to a strong start with a 17-11 win but could not maintain that and lost their remaining round robin games by 12-15 and 12-20 so did not qualify for the quarter final round. A good performance though from, with the exception of Baylee van Steijn, a very inexperienced team.

The in club tournament was the annual “Cut Throat” tournament sponsored by OnSite Computer Services & Sales. This is a singles tournament and in this version of the game there are 10 points available as each end is played. The four bowls nearest to the jack all score. The player with the bowl nearest the jack scores 4 points, the next scores three points, the next two and the fourth one point. The player with the highest cumulative score after three rounds wins the tournament.

To ensure that no player gets an unfair advantage the leading scorers are placed into the same pool as the day progresses, hence the cut throat element as the leaders are matched against one another and others are dropped into a lower pool.

Bates was consistent from the start and in the earlier rounds his main challengers were Ralph Stoffers and Ben van Steijn. However, Bates came out on top in the second round against those two challengers and went on to win his final round match to finish with 144 points, ten points ahead of Carl Ferguson who scored 56 points in his final match - the biggest score of the day.

The full result was: Winner, Bob Bates (144 points); second Carl Ferguson (134 points); third Peter Kurita (113 points).

The open ladies triples tournament for the Wicks trophy is the longest standing tournament that the club runs. On Thursday, July 6, the tournament, sponsored by Mrs Catharine Wicks and her family was held for the 29th time. This is also an excellent social occasion with lunch being provided by the host club for the players and the club’s men running the kitchen.

Ten teams competed including visiting teams from Pickering, Oshawa, Peterborough and Belleville. The format for the tournament was two games of fourteen ends and the accumulated points would determine the standings.

The Oshawa team of Sharron, Sheila and Donna Morrison returned to defend the trophy they won in 2016 and in their first game, which was very close, they defeated the Cobourg team led by Pat Bylok by 13-11. Dianne Hawryszko’s Cobourg team were also first round winners by 13-11 and that meant they would play the Morrison team in the second and final round. Hawryszko’s team got off to a flying start and was never in any trouble running out 20-9 winners and with a points total of 33 they were the tournament winners.

The full result was: Trophy winners – Dianne Hawryszko, Nan Hendren and Sheryl Zuly (Cobourg) with 2 wins and 33 points;; second – Sandra Armour, Barbara Corson and Agnes Woodburn (Pickering) with 2 wins and 28 points; third – Pat Bylok, Louisa Arthur and Nancy Fargo (Cobourg) with 1 win and 29 points.

Looking ahead the District 14 seniors playdowns will be held in Lindsay on July 11 and 12th. The ladies event will be an all Cobourg affair between Carol Dewey’s team and Dianne Hawryszko’s. In the men’s event Cobourg will be represented by David Shirley’s team and Bill Arthur’s in a five team round robin. And on Saturday July 15th the club will hold one of the main events of the year, a club tournament to celebrate 110 years of bowling in Victoria Park followed by an anniversary dinner.

Winners of recent club jitneys were: July 3 – Eve Gorringe and Marjorie Jones; July 4 – Kathleen Shirley, Vince Tamburello and Wendy Wren; July 6 – Ben van Steijn and Emmalee Smith.

For more information about lawn bowling in Cobourg, visit the club’s website at www.cobourglawnbowlingclub.weebly.com.