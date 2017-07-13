A lemon chicken recipe to make on a rainy day

It’s hard to believe, but not everyday is a sunny barbecue day.

So,on those rainy days I have a recipe for lemon flavoured chicken that uses skillet browning and oven braising in the same skillet. You can use the tried and true cast iron skillet or one of the new non-stick pans that is oven proof.

I used a combination of bone-in, skin-on breasts and leg quarters, but three pounds of bone-in skin on thighs would work well here. You could also switch the recipe to lime, grapefruit or a citrus blend. I did not use any alcohol in the recipe but a shot of white wine would be good in the sauce.

With a little imagination you could convert this to the barbecue or to a slow cooker. Remember the cook is more important than the recipe and quality ingredients are most important.

Cooking is like computer programming — garbage in = garbage out.

LEMON CHICKEN

Ingredients

1/2 Cup Salt (not iodized)

3 Lbs. Bone-in chicken

I used 2 bone-in breasts & 2 leg quarters; I cut thigh & drum apart on quarters

1 Tsp. Canola oil

2 Tbsp. Butter

1 Lg. Shallot, minced (sub a small onion or leek)

1 Clove Garlic minced or pressed.

4 Tsp. Flour

1 Cup Chicken broth

1 / 4 Cup fresh squeezed lemon juice (2 lemons)

4 Tsp. Lemon zest

1 Tbsp. Fresh parsley, chopped

1 Tsp. Fresh Oregano, chopped

Method

Dissolve salt in 2 quarts cold water in large container. Submerge chicken in brine, cover, and refrigerate for 30 minutes to 1 hour. Remove chicken from brine and pat very dry with paper towels.

Adjust oven rack to lower-middle position and heat oven to 375 degrees F. Heat the oil in oven safe 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat until just smoking.

Place all chicken skin side down in skillet and cook until skin is well browned and crisp, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer breasts to large plate.

Flip thighs and legs and continue to cook until browned on second side, 3 to 5 minutes longer. Transfer thighs and legs to plate with breasts. You may have to brown in batches.

Pour off fat in skillet. Return skillet to medium heat; add butter, shallot, and garlic and cook until fragrant, 30 seconds.

Sprinkle flour evenly over shallot-garlic mixture and cook, stirring constantly, until flour is lightly browned, about 1 minute.

Slowly stir in broth and lemon juice, scraping up any browned bits, and bring to simmer.

Cook until sauce is slightly reduced and thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in 1 tablespoon zest and remove skillet from heat. Return chicken, skin side up (skin should be above surface of liquid), and any accumulated juices to skillet and transfer to oven. Cook, uncovered @ 375 F., until meat registers 175 degrees F. next t o bone, about 15-20 minutes.

While chicken cooks, chop parsley, oregano, and remaining 1 teaspoon zest together until finely minced and well combined. Remove skillet from oven and let chicken stand for 5 minutes.

Transfer chicken to serving platter. Whisk sauce, incorporating any browned bits from sides of pan, until smooth and homogeneous, about 30 seconds.

Whisk half of herb-zest mixture into sauce and sprinkle remaining half over chicken. Pour some sauce around chicken. Serve extra sauce separately.

