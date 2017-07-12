Communities In Bloom judges visit Cobourg

COBOURG -

Thursday is the day Communities In Bloom judges Normand Fleury (from Quebec) and Lorna McIroy (from Alberta) complete their three-day tour of Cobourg to assess it for national competition.

Having gotten the coveted five-bloom rating in provincial Communities In Bloom competition last year put Cobourg into national competition with five other communities in its population range, and Fleury and McIlroy are at the midway point of viewing the six.

They have already been to Mission, BC, and Dorval, Que. After Cobourg, they will go on to Orangeville, then tour two other Ontario communities.

In advance of their tour, they received a booklet from each community by way of introduction. Fleury noted that Cobourg’s was the first to arrive.

An attractive spiral-bound 55-page document called Community Profile Book, it has attractive colour photos and helpful write-ups that tell more about the community under nine headings: municipal information, new initiatives, tidiness, environmental awareness, heritage conservation, trees and urban forestry, landscaped area, floral display and winter displays.

It also has a listing of Communities In Bloom committee members. Gina Brouwer chairs the group, which includes Trish Whitney, Roma Colbert, Joe Peristy and John Draper, plus council liaison Brian Darling and manager of parks and recreation Teresa Behan.

The judges arrived Tuesday evening in time for dinner at the Cobourg Yacht Club, Behan said.

Wednesday’s agenda was to include Northumberland Hills Hospital, Victoria Park, the Cobourg Public Library, Dressler House and Jubilee Park. Thursday’s tour was to include the Cobourg Community Centre, the St. Joseph’s retreat, the dog park, James Tracey Park and a break at a heritage home.

And they’ll be looking at more than just the flowers, Fleury said.

“It’s about community involvement, environmental awareness, everything that makes a community a great place to live,” McIlroy added.

Communities In Bloom judges do their work on a volunteer basis, but they are properly certified for the position and bring a lot of qualifications to the job.

Fleury worked 25 years at the Montreal Botanical Gardens, in the research department dealing with plant-collection management and in the international seed exchange. He has also worked in the city’s parks department and at positions in France and Italy.

McIlroy is a retired teacher, but said horticulture has always been her passion — “my summer job,” as she put it. When she retired, she studied it more formally, including university-level studies, and took her horticultural-program certificate.

When her own hometown of Grande Prairie was up for Communities In Bloom, she worked on the committee. Then she got the happy phone call asking her to become a judge.

Asked about their first impressions of Cobourg on Wednesday morning, McIlroy stated, “I want to move here.”

Fleury said he’d already called his wife to tell her about the lake and the beach.

Final winners will be announced in Ottawa on Sept. 16.

And regardless of outcomes, Behan said, the town has a valuable souvenir of the experience in the Community Profile Book.

They have printed enough copies to supply to anyone who wants it, she said, and it makes a wonderful introduction to the area for professionals like real-estate agents and developers.

“We are very proud of that book,” she said.

