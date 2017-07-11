MPP Lou Rinaldi has confirmed he will seek re-election in the June 2018 Ontario election as the first MPP for the new provincial riding of Northumberland-Peterborough South.

“Every day, I wake up loving what I do. For me that is what made my decision to run again so easy,” Rinaldi stated in a release Tuesday from the Northumberland-Peterborough South Provincial Liberal Association.

“Being an MPP is is about being an advocate. It is about getting the job done,” says Rinaldi, who currently serves the riding of Northumberland-Quinte West. “There is still work to be done to continue to build Ontario up, including creating more job opportunities and improving public health care and education. I have the experience and dedication required to make sure that our riding’s voice is always heard.”

The release included a synopsis of Rinaldi’s 25 years in public service (in addition to his 41 years as a small business owner).

He began in municipal politics, serving Brighton Township as councillor, deputy reeve and reeve, then becoming mayor of the newly amalgamated Municipality of Brighton.

Staring in 2003, he won two four-year terms as this riding’s MPP. Defeated by Conservative candidate Rob Milligan in 2011, he ran again in 2014 and won. He now serves as government caucus chair, rural caucus chair and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Municipal Affairs.

Locally, Rinaldi is co-founder and president of the Brighton and District Chamber of Commerce, chair of the Brighton-Trenton Hospital Advisory Committee, a Brighton Rotary Club member and chair of the Quinte Economic Development Commission.

“I know this position is a privilege, and it has been my honour to serve the constituents of Northumberland-Quinte West for over a decade,” Rinaldi stated.

“It would be my distinct pleasure to serve the constituents of the new riding of Northumberland-Peterborough South as their first MPP.”

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is quoted in the release stating Rinaldi “is exactly the kind of person we need in politics. He is straightforward, caring and committed to doing whatever it takes to make life better for the people of Northumberland-Quinte West.

“Our whole team is thrilled to have Lou back on the ballot as the Liberal candidate for Northumberland-Peterborough South in next year’s provincial election.“

Northumberland-Peterborough South Provincial Liberal Association president Jon Tondeur said the group is delighted to get Rinaldi’s news.

“Lou has been a tireless supporter for our riding, and has always put his passion for public service and advocacy first,” Tondeur said.