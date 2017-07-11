Capitol Theatre receives $300,000 bequest

PORT HOPE -

Donald Wilson Douglas had that great love for Port Hope that is developed over a lifetime of living and working in a hometown that is so dear to the heart.

In Douglas’s case, his long-time attorney and friend Allan McCracken said this week, that lifetime was 102 years.

And following his death in 2016, and the death of his son a year later, he wanted his estate to support something that he thought was doing the community a lot of good.

Accordingly, Mann dropped into the Capitol Theatre to present the $300,000 bequest to the Capitol Theatre Endowment Trust Foundation.

This group was set up to receive donations to its investment funds, and apply these assets toward the advancement of arts and entertainment in the community, as well as toward the maintenance and upgrades of the theatre’s physical facilities.

“This is one of the most significant donations to date, putting the Capitol Theatre Endowment Trust in good stead to preserve the theatre for future generations,” trust chair Benjamin Currelly said.

McCracken also took a few minutes to share a brief biography of the benefactor.

Douglas was born in Port Hope May 7, 1913, and grew up on Charles Street. He had a sister Jean and brothers Gord and Kip, who played hockey. Douglas played some hockey himself and, with his wife, would also enjoy tennis and badminton.

He began his working life with Hutchings Grocery and Butcher Shop at the corner of Walton and Cavan streets. At that time, Port Hope had nine bakeries sand nine butcher shops.

“He delivered meat in a horse and buggy, McCracken said.

Douglas was a Navy veteran, having served as a cook on a destroyer in the Second World War.

When the Port Hope Sanitary Manufacturing Company (later known as Crane) opened to build cast-iron bathtubs, Douglas was the shipping foreman. He moved to Toronto for a time to continue working for Crane, but never gave up his Port Hope home. It’s where he returned when he retired.

His wife Mary was a realtor, and their son Alan John Douglas was their only child. They lived on Lyn Crescent.

McCracken said he was grateful to former building inspector Tom Micks, a long-time family friend of Douglas, for some of the details he was sharing — including the fact that Don and Mary Douglas were considered by many to be the best-dressed couple in Port Hope.

“I was told, at 102, Don was ironing his own shirts and pants at Roseglen Village,” McCracken said.

He had a keen interest in the history of Port Hope, and loved driving around to see sites of interest for himself. Though he was still driving well into his 90s, he eventually took up the scooter — it made it easier to talk with anyone handy who would take an interest in his stories. He enjoyed meeting people, sharing some history and urging them to buy locally.

Douglas wanted his estate to go to the care of his son, who was in his 70s and experiencing some health issues. But anything left was to go to “something he thought was doing a lot of good in the town, and that was the Capitol Theatre,” McCracken said.

Upon his son’s death at 73, some $300,000 remained for the Capitol.

It was only a working man’s savings, McCracken said. But with careful long-term management by Edward Jones, it became a growing estate.

Douglas would only have been a youth when the Capitol was built in 1930. It was what was known as an atmospheric theatre, its interior carefully styled to resemble a Norman Castle.

With a capacity of more than 500, it (along with Cobourg’s Park Theatre) offered a selection of the popular films of the day to local audiences — though those numbers eventually began to dwindle. Following a 1987 showing of the movies Assassination and Firewalker, the theatre closed.

Seven years later, a small group of citizens formed the Capitol Theatre Heritage Foundation, a not-for-profit group that raised the money that began its restoration into more than just a movie house. As well as showcasing fine films, it now presents concerts and live theatre. It is run by a staff with the assistance of a large band of dedicated volunteers.

And its heritage significance was recognized July 4, 2016, with its designation as a National Historic Site.

Rolly Dalla Rosa understands how Douglas felt about the Capitol. Along with his wife Peggy, he made a $25,000 donation upon his recent retirement from the board. It was his parting gift, he said.

“I felt it was a worthy group, as Allan was saying — like his client, I feel the Capitol is one of the great contributing factors for Port Hope,” Dalla Rosa stated.

Artistic director Antonio Sarmiento cited estimates that the theatre contributes several million dollars in economic spin-off for the community. As for the quality of its professional productions, they are competing successfully with such well-known entities as the Shaw Festival.

Their next production, Beauty and the Beast, will bring to the stage their biggest set ever, Sarmiento said — a monster production on every level.

