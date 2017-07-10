PORT HOPE -

Although Lake Ontario levels have dropped, they remain high enough that the Port Hope Marina remains closed.

“The boardwalk, dock and boat launch are submerged in the water and have been deemed unsafe for usage,” states a media release from the Municipality of Port Hope.

“We estimate that the water levels will need to recede by at least 30 centimetres before the boat launch is safe to use,” states Port Hope’s Director of Parks, Recreation and Culture at the Municipality of Port Hope, Jim McCormack.

“When the water recedes, precautionary inspections of the Marina area will be required before we can consider our next steps.”

The closure is expected to last a significant amount of time and the Marina may not open at all. Only the boat launch would likely be in service and no docking would be allowed, however, the release states.

“Parking for beach users will continue to be available off of Mill Street, and barricades on the west side of the River will be re-positioned to allow for more vehicular traffic and parking, as this is a popular fishing spot and it will remain accessible to residents and visitors.

“Municipal staff will continue to keep the public informed of the Marina closure, as the status of the water levels evolve,” the release concludes.