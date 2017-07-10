Well, that’s one way to celebrate the Los Angeles Dodgers’ incredible first-half run through the National League.

Not sure it’s one everybody wanted to see, though.

During Saturday’s Dodgers win over the Kansas City Royals, a dancing granny in the stands made an appearance on the stadium big-screen monitor. She did a little dance for the crowd, making it a light-hearted moment for everyone.

But the shocking way the elderly lady wrapped up her performance is what makes it so memorable — she lifted her t-shirt, flashing the more than 45,000 in attendance.

Talk about unexpected.

But with the Dodgers rolling to a league-best 61-29 record this season, it’s easy to see why Flashing Granny went to such extremes.