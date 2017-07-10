ATV club lobbying rural municipalities for bylaws

The Northumberland District ATV Riders Club is lobbying local rural municipalities to implement specialty bylaws to establish a continual trail across the county that includes roadways.

There is already an ATV Road User Access Bylaw in Trent Hills and existing bylaws in Alnwick/Haldimand and Cramahe that permit riders on roadways, linking trails such as those through the Northumberland Forest.

“Having the ATV Road User Access Bylaw will not only allow for a continuation of an ATV trail system across our province, but will allow both the citizens of Northumberland and future visitors to participate in a safe, enjoyable, family-oriented form of recreation while boosting tourism and enhancing economic development within our municipality (ies),” states a presentation that will go before Hamilton Township council this week.

Presentations asking municipalities to implement this specific “ATV Road Use Access ByLaw” will also be made to Brighton and Cramahe councils, the presentation states.

The proposed bylaw allows ATV riders access to “food, lodging, fuel, services and the trails” across Northumberland, according to the presentation Hamilton Township councillors will hear.

At this time, the Northumberland District ATV Riders Club (with president Mike Ainsworth heading up the club) has about 140 members and looks after over 310 kilometres of trails, the presentation states. Three years ago a club house was built at 505 McDonald Road in Centreton (in Alnwick/Haldimand). The club is affiliated with the Eastern Ontario Trail Alliance and since last year operates within the umbrella of the Ontario Federation of all Terrain Vehicle Clubs.

The presentation states than an “ATV going through town at 20km/hr will be quieter than a blender...(or) a lawn mower.”

The presentation also contains a letter from Cramahe Mayor Marc Coombs which states that having the existing ATV bylaw in place hasn’t increased township insurance costs.

The number of ATV riders is growing, the presentation also notes.

