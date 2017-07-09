NHH board announces new chief of staff

The Northumberland Hills Hospital board of directors has announced that local physician Dr. Mukesh Bhargava has been appointed the new chief of staff.

As of July 1, Dr. Bhargava took over from Dr. David Broderick, who served the hospital in that role for 13 years.

“As the former chief of medicine for NHH and a practicing internal-medicine specialist at NHH, Dr. Bhargava has a strong understanding of our role as a community hospital,” Board chair Elizabeth Selby stated in the hospital’s press release.

“A member of the steering committee that oversaw the development of NHH’s new 2017/18 – 2020/21 strategic plan and, before that, NHH’s Hospital Improvement Plan steering committee, Dr. Bhargava is a strong supporter of our shared purpose — Exceptional patient care. Every time — and a respected advocate for continuous quality improvement.”

Dr. Bhargava has been practicing medicine in the community and at NHH since 2011. A general internist specializing in cardiology, cholesterol disorders and stroke prevention, he opened an internal-medicine practice, IM Care, with his wife and business partner Dr. Anuja Sharma in that year.

At NHH Dr. Bhargava provides care to patients in the emergency, intensive-care and medical-surgical units.

In addition to serving as the hospital’s chief of medicine from 2015 to 2017, he has also held a variety of other administrative positions during his time at NHH, including terms as president of the medical staff and chair of the pharmacy-and-therapeutics committee.

Dr. Bhargava earned his medical degree in India in 1990, completed his residency in the United States (New York State), and practiced for 17 years in Maine.

As NHH chief of staff, he will provide medical leadership to the hospital’s clinical programs, as well as administrative oversight to ensure that physicians and physician learners are appropriately credentialed and in step with the necessary professional standards of practice, and to make sure that quality medical services are managed effectively, consistent with NHH’s strategic and operational priorities and local and regional accountabilities.

Like NHH president and chief executive officer Linda Davis, Dr. Bhargava reports to the hospital’s volunteer board of directors.

The chief-of-staff role is a part-time position — Dr. Bhargava will continue his current internal-medicine practice, while committing two half-days to NHH administration.

“We are fortunate to have a large and very dedicated group of physicians supporting NHH, and we look forward to his support as we continue to build on our strengths,” Selby stated.