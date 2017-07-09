MP, MPP announce more infrastructure grants

NORTHUMBERLAND -

In four locations Friday, Northumberland-Peterborough South MP Kim Rudd and Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi teamed up to announce federal and provincial funding for projects to strengthen Northumberland water and waste water infrastructure.

Northumberland County got $50,000 in federal and $25,000 in provincial funds for the County Road 2 Master Drainage Plan.

The Municipality of Port Hope got $939,644 in federal and $469,822 in provincial funds for two projects — the relining of the large-diameter trunk storm sewer that serves Augusta Street and the twinning of the gravity sewer from Hope Street to the sewage-treatment plant to mitigate bypass during wet-weather events.

The Town of Cobourg got $962,167 in federal and $481,084 in provincial funds, also for two projects — an upgrade to the aeration system that is both more efficient and more cost-efficient than the current apparatus and a replacement of the watermain on the entire length of Henry Street, from Water Street to Spencer Street.

Cramahe Township received $66,061 in federal and $33,031 in provincial funds for a project that will conduct an environmental assessment and engineering and design work for a gravity sewer extension north from Percy and Park streets to Purdy Road to improve municipal services for existing private business owners, and to the industrial and commercial sector in the area.

Earlier last week, grants were announced for Brighton and Alnwick/Haldimand.

In each case, the benefiting municipality pays the balance of the project costs — roughly 25% in each project, or about the same as the provincial contribution.

Though Rudd wasn’t in Northumberland for the big June 23 flood, she is confident drainage will be improved by the new county project.

Port Hope Mayor Bob Sanderson expressed his appreciation to both government representatives.

“We have a long history as a heritage community — as a result, our infrastructure is old,” Sanderson noted. “We have a fairly big population coming in and hooking into that infrastructure. That starts to create a real problem.

“It does become apparent that both levels of government, as well as our municipal people, understand the requirements, and apply the priorities where the requirements are.”

Cobourg’s director of public works Barry Thrasher explained how the new aeration system will work.

The bugs that break down the sewage need oxygen to survive, Thrasher said, so they inject oxygen into the water — at present by a simple paddle mechanism that basically splashes the water to get more oxygen into the mix.

The new device will inject oxygen at the bottom of the tank and let it bubble to the surface.

It should be in place by the end of March 2018, and Mayor Gil Brocanier added that the Henry Street work should be done by the end of next year — with local contractors using local materials.

A sustainable and environmentally responsible water system is a key component of the town’s economic development, Brocanier added.

“We get many, many calls from people and businesses who want to locate here. The first two questions they ask are, ‘What is your water supply like?’ and ‘What is our capacity for waste water?’”

Rudd said the grants are part of a significant infrastructure investment across the country.

“I would even use the word unprecedented,” she said at the Cobourg announcement — “important things like water and waste water, which is so important to attracting businesses and having healthy communities, places where people want to come and live.

“We know by investing in these projects that Canada needs, that our communities need, we will strengthen and create new opportunities for good well-paying jobs, for strong and sustainable communities.”

Federally, the government has committed to invest $180-billion in infrastructure over the next 12 years.

Provincially, Rinaldi said, they are committing $130-billion over 11 years for infrastructure.

At the same time, he continued, there is an infrastructure deficit of more than $1-billion, with some Ontario communities still using wooden water pipes and dumping their sewage systems into Lake Ontario.

An infrastructure deficit that big cannot be made up by municipalities alone, Sanderson stated. Though their taxpayers do have skin in the game through their own local levies, he said, “I don’t think our attention to those priorities could be the same without funding, and I think some of the growth would be stymied.

“These infrastructure requirements cannot be made up without this kind of assistance.”

