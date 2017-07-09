Keep The County Clean results announced

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Figures are in for the ninth annual Mayor’s Keep The County Clean Challenge that was held April 22 but, for Cobourg Mayor Gil Brocanier, the news is disappointing.

Cobourg has participated every year but never yet won, the mayor said prior to the challenge. And, as he announced at council recently, that is still the case.

In terms of percentage of population participating, Alnwick/Haldimand Township came in first at 6%, followed by Cramahe Township with 3.2% and Hamilton Township with 2.2%.

In terms of average garbage pick-up per volunteer, Port Hope won at 37.5 kg. — though Brocanier pointed out they only had 40 volunteers, compared with Cobourg’s 313. Port Hope was followed by Hamilton Township at 12.2 kg. per person and Cramahe’s 12 kg.

Cobourg’s population percentage worked out to 1.6%, and they picked up an average 8.1 kg. per person.

“We will have to speak with our communications officer about how do we get people out next year,” he said. “I would like to see us move further up the ranking.”

Meanwhile, Mayor Bob Sanderson of Port Hope was happy to announce that, for the second year in a row, that 37.5 kg. figure made their volunteers the hardest-working participants in the initiative.

“I don’t know if that means that our municpiality has more waste, but they certainly work harder,” the mayor said at the July council meeting.

