COBOURG -

Located in the historic armoury building at 107 King St. W., the Cobourg Police Station is undoubtedly located in a district rich in heritage.

But for upcoming renovations, heritage will be balanced with form and function, as Cobourg council learned recently.

Subject to more finalized details, council voted at the most recent committee-of-the-whole meeting to endorse the recommendation of the heritage-advisory committee and grant a heritage permit to architect Reno Piccini for two jobs on the building.

The front stairs and accessibility ramp on the building’s west side will be replaced with one accessible front entrance.

And eight windows (three on the north face of the building and five on the west) will have their bars removed and repairs done to the surrounding brickwork.

Councillor Brian Darling said he’d had e-mails questioning the window idea — those bars are part of the heritage aspect of the former armouries building, they argue, so he is wondering why they are to be removed.

They have seen archival pictures of the building, Councillor Aaron Burchat said, and the bars have always been there.

Burchat said this was taken into account in discussions with the heritage committee. But it was determined that removing the bars is a move toward preserving the brickwork surrounding the windows. With the bars in place, he said, it’s harder to maintain the brickwork and, in some cases, the bars are putting destructive pressure on the brickwork.

“Plus, when the windows have to be replaced, it would be difficult to remove them and put them back.”

As for putting the ramp in front, he said, this would allow complete accessibility to the remodelled entrance — which is now open as a warming and cooling area to the general public.

Director of planning and development Glenn McGlashon said that Cobourg Police Services is mindful of the heritage aspect of the barred windows. They are proposing to reproduce a brick window frame with bars as a display in the front foyer in acknowledgment of the building’s history.

While the building must conform to current usage and regulations, McGlashon said, “it is also beneficial to have some lasting memories with that interpretive display.”

Councillor Debra McCarthy said that the bars were necessary originally because munitions would have been stored at the armoury. But she also pointed out that all the windows were barred at one time, and that the bars have long been gone from the main-floor windows.

The changes are already budgeted for, Mayor Gil Brocanier said, so the intent is to have the work completed this year.

cnasmith@postmedia.com