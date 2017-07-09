Grand celebration at new Lauria dealership

PORT HOPE -

Owner Bud Lauria always insisted that the grand opening of Lauria Volkswagen in Port Hope was going to be a party and a celebration, and on Saturday he proved a man of his word.

Cars were lined up on both sides of the long driveway into the business at 55 Benson Ct.— two businesses, actually. If you go left at the end of the driveway, you are at Lauria Hyundai, with Lauria Volkswagen to your right.

There were airbrush tattoos, bouncy castles, live entertainment, a barbecue and door prizes, but it would be hard to find anyone having more fun than Bud Lauria himself.

“Pretty impressive, eh?” he said at the ribbon cutting.

“We are extremely proud of it, and very fortunate to be able to put together a tremendous team of individuals, from service to sales — absolutely great people who are learning more and more every day.”

The Lauria business came to Port Hope 33 years ago, he said, when his father Frank opened a GM dealership on Peter Street. It later became a Hyundai dealership, and it moved to 50 Benson Ct. in 2003.

“I want to thank this community, my family obviously, our customers and Volkswagen,” Bud Lauria said.

Volkswagen network-development director Mary Ellen Belzile spoke to the crowd, expressing her confidence that her company had picked a winning team.

“This couldn’t happen without a lot of hard work and effort, and we are extremely happy to have this in the community,” Mayor Bob Sanderson said.

The mayor added that the company has created 17 or 18 jobs — “and more to come,” Lauria added.

Frank Lauria also enjoyed the festive atmosphere, and was glad to let his son have the limelight.

An engineer by profession, he had his first appointment as a GM dealer in 1976 at the age of 30. He and his wife Sandra moved to Port Hope with their two sons in 1984.

There had been some hope that the Volkswagen dealership would lure his son Patrick to Port Hope, the father admitted. But in the end, Patrick is very happy with the job and the life he enjoys in Toronto.

Patrick did offer to work at the dealership if he could still live in Toronto, Frank said, but that kind of thing doesn’t work.

Meanwhile, Port Hope has become a very happy home for the other Laurias.

Frank Lauria has always loved the water and boating. He is even certified as a captain in the US Coast Guard.

His wife is not a terrific boater, he added, “but she is a good sport.”

As for his other son, Lauria said, “You couldn’t pay Bud to leave this area.”

cnasmith@postmedia.com