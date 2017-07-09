Food, music draw a crowd to downtown Cobourg

The Cobourg Downtown Business Improvement Area’s first Food and Music Festival was a great day, events and communications co-ordinator Paige Montgomery said.

Montgomery spent a sunny Saturday watching visitors enjoy the music and sample the goodies from the nine food trucks and five vendors who set up shop on Second Street and on King Street between Division and George — with lots of picnic tables put out to make it all easier for everyone.

And from what she saw, Montgomery added, the increased foot traffic was a good thing for the downtown businesses as well.