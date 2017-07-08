COLBORNE -

A 55-year-old Gravenhurst woman was killed after a CN freight train and a car collided around 6:34 p.m. Friday at the Ontario Street crossing on the west side of Colborne.

She died at the scene after the car was tossed about 80 metres from the point of impact.

Northumberland OPP said the CN freight train was heading east.

The car appeared to have been heading south when the collision happened.

The crossing does have signals and barriers that were sounding and working after the collision, but it's unknown if they were working at the time of the collision.

The crossing was closed for several hours along with Town Line Road to the west while Northumberland OPP investigated.

Technical traffic collision investigators were called in to measure and assess the collision scene.