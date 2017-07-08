Fire at Brandneu Foods in Cobourg

Cobourg firefighters are on scene of a major fire at Brandneu Foods.

Firefighters were notified from police, who were told about the fire from a woman who walking her dog.

Heavy smoke is hampering firefighters efforts.

The sprinkler system has been activated, but that could also cause problems for firefighters as there are rows of cardboard boxes stacked and once wet can pose a major threat of collapse to firefighters.

Mutual aid has been requested from Baltimore and Port Hope fire departments.