It was a busy weekend for bylaw enforcement officers during the Cobourg Waterfront Festival July 1 to 3. A total of 122 parking tickets were issued, mostly on streets in the area of the festival. Bylaw enforcement/Policy Coordinator/Municipal Prosecutor Brent Larmer said the Town of Cobourg By-law Enforcement Department focused on safety for all those enjoying the waterfront weekend, most of the tickets were issued for blocking driveways, obstructing traffic, obstructing vehicles already parked, fire hydrants, parked in no parking areas, parked over the sidewalk and parked in fire routes.