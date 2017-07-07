A second straight Major Series Lacrosse victory for the Cobourg Nissan Kodiaks on Thursday night was also their first home win in franchise history.

The Kodiaks, now 2-10-0 after losing their first 10 games of their second season since relocating from Kitchener-Waterloo, defeated the Oakville Rock (4-6-1) by a score of 8-4 at the Cobourg Community Centre.

Last year the Kodiaks finished the regular season 1-16-1. They earned the tie at home, but the lone victory was in Brampton.

Luke Laszkiewicz registered a team-high five points and Cobourg never trailed in Thursday's victory against Oakville, though the Rock did even the score at 2-2 early in the second period.

The Kodiaks led 2-1 after the first period on goals by Drake Smith and Laszkiewicz.

After the Rock tied the game at the 1:50 mark of the middle frame, three unanswered goals by Riley Campbell, Darryl Robertson shorthanded and Laszkiewicz gave the Kodiaks a 5-2 advantage heading into the third period.

Chris Cloutier put Cobourg up 6-2 just over a minute into the third. The Rock cut the deficit to two with a pair of goals near the midway mark of the frame but Cloutier with his second and Laszkiewicz with his third for the hat trick helped secure the victory as did another big performance from new goaltender Kevin Croswell.

Next up, the Kodiaks host the Peterborough Lakers (10-1-0) on Sunday at 6 p.m. at the CCC. The Kodiaks beat the Lakers in Peterborough 8-7 on June 20 to end the winless and undefeated streaks, respectively, for each club.

Monday night, the Kodiaks will head to Oakville for another meeting with the Rock at 8 p.m.