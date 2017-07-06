Victoria Park Overture premieres Saturday

COBOURG -

Saturday’s Old Fashioned Family Picnic in Victoria Park is the final big special event of Canada Week in Cobourg — but as the once-in-a-lifetime week winds to a close, an original musical composition will have its debut.

Part of the program is music in the park, and part of that is the premier of Victoria Park Overture, composed by Mark Bailey, commissioned for the New Ventures Band by the Town of Cobourg to help celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

The band’s performance and promotion director Marg Clarkson said the performance will be by the New Ventures Avanti Band — their most experienced musical sector.

Mark Bailey’s brother Glenn originated the New Ventures Band several years ago as a retired music teacher. His idea was to establish a group that would welcome beginner musicians (those who had never touched a musical instrument as well as those who had not played a musical instrument since way back when). He issued an invitation to take up an instrument, learn to play it and be part of the band.

They now have several levels of band, from beginner to experienced, and perform regularly at different functions as well as at their own annual concert.

Glenn Bailey’s brother Mark also followed a musical path, but one that was slightly different. He performed around the world for 22 years as a trumpeter in the Central Band of the Canadian Forces. He was arranger for the band as well, assigned to write music in many genres — marches, overtures, big-band and jazz arrangements, for example, as well as vocal music and solo concertos for various arrangements. One of his special achievements was his version of O Canada for the 2000 Grey Cup football game in Calgary.

His compositions include works published by Carl Fischer in New York and Southern Music Company in San Antonio, Texas.

He is an accomplished performing trumpeter as well, having appeared with Gladys Knight, Del Shannon, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Petula Clark, Rosemary Clooney, Red Skelton, Cleo Laine, Frank Sinatra Jr., Colin James, Michelle Wright, Luba, Dave Broadfoot, Rob McConnell and Valdi — not to mention playing for such shows as Evita, A Chorus Line, Bye Bye Birdie and Applause Applause.

As a trumpet player, he has appeared with Gladys Knight, Del Shannon, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Petula Clark, Rosemary Clooney, Red Skelton, Cleo Laine, Frank Sinatra Jr., Colin James, Michelle Wright, Luba, Dave Broadfoot, Rob McConnell, Valdi, Shrine Circus Orchestra, Holly Larocque and the Mark Ferguson Orchestra, Ice Capades, Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony, and the National Arts Centre Orchestra. He has performed in such shows as Evita, A Chorus Line, Bye Bye Birdie, and Applause Applause.

Mark Bailey is music director of his own group, the Rideau Lakes Orchestra (an electro-acoustic ensemble of synthesizers, brass, winds and percussion), and is involved with several Ottawa-area jazz, blues and rhythm-and-blues bands.

Clarkson said that he hopes to travel from Ottawa to be present for the premier in Victoria Park.

The picnic runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Victoria Park, and the invitation is out to pack your blanket and your basket for an afternoon of games, activities and music — plus a musical premiere in the bandshell and fireworks in the evening to make it truly a day to remember.

cnasmith@postmedia.com